Death Train to Last Passenger; TOP 10 train hijack movies on Prime Video, JioHotstar and YouTube

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2025

Here is a list of train hijack movies to watch.

Tezz (JioHotstar) follows Aakash who plots a terrorist attack on a train in London. However, a counter-terrorism officer tries to negotiate with Aakash, while trying to find his location.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (Prime Video) is about a train dispatcher, who is pressed into the role of negotiator after criminals hijack a subway train and demand a ransom.

Death Train (Prime Video) projects on a pair of UN strike-force experts who are tasked with disarming a lethal nuclear weapon planted in a hijacked cargo train.

Thodari (YouTube) revolves around a pantry worker who tries to save the passengers and his girlfriend from hijackers and a politician's bodyguard amid a running train.

Derailed (Prime Video) centers around a secret agent who must escort a thief and the bioweapon she has stolen from Slovakia to Germany, but ends up on the same train as them.

Last Passenger (Prime Video) is about a sociopathic motorman is on a suicide mission and wishes to kill everyone on board a London commuter train.

The Last Siege: Never Surrender follows a rogue militia group who hijack a train with a prodigious senator on board.

Seconds to Spare (Prime Video) focuses on a former DEA agent who is called upon to thwart the plans of a madman who demands a 25 million dollar ransom.

Wijster (Plex) revolves around the Moluccan train hijacking of 1975 near Wijster.

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (Prime Video) centers around a retired Navy officer who boards a train and sets out on a vacation. Soon, realise the train is used by a group of terrorists.

