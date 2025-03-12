Death Train to Last Passenger; TOP 10 train hijack movies on Prime Video, JioHotstar and YouTube
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 12, 2025
Here is a list of train hijack movies to watch.
Tezz (JioHotstar) follows Aakash who plots a terrorist attack on a train in London. However, a counter-terrorism officer tries to negotiate with Aakash, while trying to find his location.
The Taking of Pelham 123 (Prime Video) is about a train dispatcher, who is pressed into the role of negotiator after criminals hijack a subway train and demand a ransom.
Death Train (Prime Video) projects on a pair of UN strike-force experts who are tasked with disarming a lethal nuclear weapon planted in a hijacked cargo train.
Thodari (YouTube) revolves around a pantry worker who tries to save the passengers and his girlfriend from hijackers and a politician's bodyguard amid a running train.
Derailed (Prime Video) centers around a secret agent who must escort a thief and the bioweapon she has stolen from Slovakia to Germany, but ends up on the same train as them.
Last Passenger (Prime Video) is about a sociopathic motorman is on a suicide mission and wishes to kill everyone on board a London commuter train.
The Last Siege: Never Surrender follows a rogue militia group who hijack a train with a prodigious senator on board.
Seconds to Spare (Prime Video) focuses on a former DEA agent who is called upon to thwart the plans of a madman who demands a 25 million dollar ransom.
Wijster (Plex) revolves around the Moluccan train hijacking of 1975 near Wijster.
Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (Prime Video) centers around a retired Navy officer who boards a train and sets out on a vacation. Soon, realise the train is used by a group of terrorists.
