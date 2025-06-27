Death’s Game to The 8 Show: TOP 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s Squid Game 3

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2025

Here is a list of series to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alice in Borderland (Netflix) is about gamer Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a strange, empty version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3% (Netflix) is set in a dystopian future where individuals are allowed to compete with each other to join a privileged society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Challenge: USA (Prime Video) follows contestants who compete against one another in various extreme challenges to avoid elimination, and the winner is given a huge cash prize.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panic (Prime Video) depicts the story of 23 graduates who participate in the annual risky Panic competition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death’s Game (Prime Video) projects on a person who, in frustration, begins a new life with death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 100 (Netflix) is set in a dystopian future, where one hundred juvenile detainees are sent to Earth in a last attempt to determine whether it is habitable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Mirror (Netflix) projects on several individuals who grapple with the manipulative effects of cutting-edge technology in their personal lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snowpiercer (Netflix) depicts the story of Snowpiercer, a gigantic, which is perpetually moves around the globe carrying the remnants of humanity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strangers From Hell (Prime Video) centres around a young man in his 20s who moves to Seoul after landing an internship at a company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 8 Show (Netflix) is about eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building who participate in a tempting but dangerous game show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vincenzo to Crash Landing on You; TOP 10 Korean dramas that are on everybody’s favorite list

 

 Find Out More