Death’s Game to The 8 Show: TOP 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s Squid Game 3
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 27, 2025
Here is a list of series to watch.
Alice in Borderland (Netflix) is about gamer Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a strange, empty version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games.
3% (Netflix) is set in a dystopian future where individuals are allowed to compete with each other to join a privileged society.
The Challenge: USA (Prime Video) follows contestants who compete against one another in various extreme challenges to avoid elimination, and the winner is given a huge cash prize.
Panic (Prime Video) depicts the story of 23 graduates who participate in the annual risky Panic competition.
Death’s Game (Prime Video) projects on a person who, in frustration, begins a new life with death.
The 100 (Netflix) is set in a dystopian future, where one hundred juvenile detainees are sent to Earth in a last attempt to determine whether it is habitable.
Black Mirror (Netflix) projects on several individuals who grapple with the manipulative effects of cutting-edge technology in their personal lives.
Snowpiercer (Netflix) depicts the story of Snowpiercer, a gigantic, which is perpetually moves around the globe carrying the remnants of humanity.
Strangers From Hell (Prime Video) centres around a young man in his 20s who moves to Seoul after landing an internship at a company.
The 8 Show (Netflix) is about eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building who participate in a tempting but dangerous game show.
