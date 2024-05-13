Demon Slayer 4 and 10 other best action anime to stream on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
Demon Slayer, well renowned for its breathtaking animation, the series follows Tanjiro's quest to turn his demon sister human.
The fourth season of the anime has recently started streaming on Netflix, called the Hashira training arc, continuing Tanjiro on his quest.
Hunter X Hunter is a highly acclaimed anime following Gon and Killua's journey to find Gon's father. On Netflix.
One-Punch Man is a comedic yet violent anime about Saitama, a hero who defeats enemies with one punch, featuring top-tier animation. On Prime Video.
Bleach features intense battles and improved animation following Ichigo Kurosaki who is born with a gift. On Netflix.
Fate/Stay Night is known for stunning action sequences, this adaptation follows Shirou Emiya in The Holy Grail War. On Prime Video.
Chainsaw Man is a gory and highly praised anime about Denji, who fights devils alongside his chainsaw-wielding companion, Pochita. On Prime Video.
Mob Psycho 100 follows Mob, a powerful esper who learns important life lessons while battling spirits. On Prime Video.
Jujutsu Kaisen blends captivating characters with complex action, revolving around Yuji Itadori's quest to retrieve cursed objects. On Netflix.
Attack on Titan features humanity's fight against man-eating Titans, blending horror, action, mystery, and politics. On Netflix.
