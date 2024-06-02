Demon Slayer 4 and 9 other anime's with best VFX on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2024

With the fourth season of Demon Slayer currently airing on Netflix, we take a look at some of the best animated Netflix animations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Violet Evergarden is a beautiful anime that follows the journey of Violet, a former soldier, as she learns to understand emotions and human connections.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Castlevania is a dark fantasy series with intricate animation and fluid action sequences, following the battle between Dracula and humanity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beastars is a unique visual style that blends traditional and CGI animation to explore a society of anthropomorphic animals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devilman Crybaby explores the struggle between humans and demons in a dark and gripping narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Garden of Words is a visually stunning film that showcases beautiful and detailed character animation in a story about an unlikely friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blame! is set in a dark, dystopian future, this film features impressive CGI visuals and detailed world-building.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Whisker Away tells the magical story of a girl who transforms into a cat to be closer to her crush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Children of the Sea is an enchanting film giving a visually rich portrayal of marine life and cosmic connections.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kengan Ashura is a martial arts anime that combines traditional animation with 3D CGI, offering intense fight scenes with high visual impact.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best fictional Korean dramas to stream on Netflix

 

 Find Out More