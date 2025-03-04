Destined With You to Crash Landing on You; Top 10 evergreen romantic Korean dramas on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 04, 2025
Here’s a list of evergreen romantic dramas on Netflix to must-watch
Queen of Tears follows a queen of department stores and prince of a supermarket.
Love Next Door follows a woman who attempts to reboot her life.
Business Proposal revolves around Ha-ri who disguises as her friend and goes on a blind date with her boss.
Love In Contract centers around Choi Sang Eun who is filled with talent and charm.
My Demon revolves around Do Do Hee, a heiress and Jung Koo Won, a man with powers.
Crash Landing on You centers around a South Korean heiress who accidentally falls in North Korea while paragliding.
Welcome to Samdal-ri follows a photographer who returns to her hometown and meets her childhood friend.
Destined With You follows a lawyer who is bound by a centuries old curse.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha centers around a dentist who moves to a seaside village.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (1)
