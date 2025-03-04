Destined With You to Crash Landing on You; Top 10 evergreen romantic Korean dramas on Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025

Here’s a list of evergreen romantic dramas on Netflix to must-watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Tears follows a queen of department stores and prince of a supermarket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Next Door follows a woman who attempts to reboot her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal revolves around Ha-ri who disguises as her friend and goes on a blind date with her boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love In Contract centers around Choi Sang Eun who is filled with talent and charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Demon revolves around Do Do Hee, a heiress and Jung Koo Won, a man with powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing on You centers around a South Korean heiress who accidentally falls in North Korea while paragliding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome to Samdal-ri follows a photographer who returns to her hometown and meets her childhood friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Destined With You follows a lawyer who is bound by a centuries old curse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha centers around a dentist who moves to a seaside village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (1)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 4 zodiac signs associated with clever traits

 

 Find Out More