Destined With You to What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim: Top 10 Korean office romance dramas to obsess over
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 06, 2025
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim revolves around a man who tries everything not to let her secretary leave.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who fakes the identity of her friend and falls in trouble with her boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon revolves around a woman who is born with superwoman strength.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Forecasting Love and Weather centers around a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner follows Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor who works together with his trainee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King The Land centers around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Start-Up centers around young entrepreneurs who work hard to fulfill their tech dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who face numerous challenges after marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Destined with You revolves around an employee of a company who falls in love with an Advocate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Romance is a Bonus Book that follows a gifted writer who is the youngest editor-in-chief in his company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Touch You Heart revolves around a famous actress who gets embroiled in a scandal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Love in Contract to Be My Boyfriend: TOP 10 Korean dramas with fake love that will make you swoon
Find Out More