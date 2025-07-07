Destined With You to What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim: Top 10 Korean office romance dramas to obsess over

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2025

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim revolves around a man who tries everything not to let her secretary leave.

Business Proposal revolves around a girl who fakes the identity of her friend and falls in trouble with her boss.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon revolves around a woman who is born with superwoman strength.

Forecasting Love and Weather centers around a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.

Suspicious Partner follows Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor who works together with his trainee.

King The Land centers around a charming heir who clashes with his hardworking employee.

Start-Up centers around young entrepreneurs who work hard to fulfill their tech dreams.

Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who face numerous challenges after marriage.

Destined with You revolves around an employee of a company who falls in love with an Advocate.

Romance is a Bonus Book that follows a gifted writer who is the youngest editor-in-chief in his company.

Touch You Heart revolves around a famous actress who gets embroiled in a scandal.

