Detective Conan to UN-GO; TOP 10 Anime to watch if you love Sherlock Holmes
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 22, 2025
Here is a list of anime to watch if you love Sherlock Holmes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Conan (Prime Video) follows a detective whose physical age was chemically reversed to that of a pre-teen stage. But, still has his true mental development.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Psycho-Pass (Crunchyroll), set in the future where it is possible to measure a person’s potential of violence. Inspector Akane is part of a special unit that catches these criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hyouka (Crunchyroll) revolves around Hotaro, who joins a high school literature club. Soon, his life changed when he started solving various mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Erased (Crunchyroll) projects on Satoru, who is sent back in time to prevent his mother’s death. The events begin with a series of kidnappings that happened while he was in 5th grade.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
UN-GO (Prime Video) centers around a detective who takes on cases with the help of his supernatural assistant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Butler (Netflix) follows a young boy of noble heritage and has a mysterious butler named Sevastian, who will do anything for the young boy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rampo Kitan: Game Of LaPlace (Crunchyroll) revolves around a young boy, who meets a detective, who comes to his school to investigate several murder cases and decides to be his assistant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Holmes Of Kyoto (Prime Video) follows Holmes, a young man, who has the unique ability to read people. A high school girl starts working alongside him and starts to unravel many mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Woodpecker Detective's Office (Prime Video) is about private detective Ishikawa and linguist Kyosuke Kindaichi investigating a ghost haunting at the Ryounkaku building.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Perfect Insider (Crunchyroll) follows a researcher and the daughter of his mentor discovers a corpse while on a vacation. The two worked to solve the mysteries but ended up finding several cases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ankita Lokhande saree looks you need for your wardrobe
Find Out More