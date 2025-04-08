Dial 100 to Barot House; TOP 10 Hindi thriller movies on ZEE5
With complex plots and suspenseful narratives, Hindi thrillers keep viewers engaged and invested in the story. Here is a list of movies to watch.
Kadak Singh centers around an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes who is trying to solve a chit-fund scam case after being diagnosed with retrograde amnesia.
Gunehgaar tells the story of Mr. Bansal, a very dubious man, invites Mrinalini, a famous journalist, over to his flat on the premise of discussing top secret news.
Dial 100 follows a policeman who receives a call from a woman who attempts to commit suicide. As he tries to stop her, he realises she has a hidden agenda.
Lost depicts the story of a young activist who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. However, a journalist embarks on a journey to unravel the truth behind the mystery.
Silence... Can You Hear It? focuses on ACP Avinash, a narcotics officer, who is asked to join a special team investigating a high-profile murder. However, the investigation soon leads them to disturbing facts.
Despatch projects on seasoned crime journalist Joy finds himself teetering on the edge of obsolescence.
Barot House focuses on Amit Barot who lives a peaceful life in Daman with his family. However, things take an unexpected turn when his daughters get murdered.
Raman Raghav 2.0 revolves around Ramanna, a disturbed serial killer, who constantly evades the law. When Ramanna finds a soulmate in Raghavan, a policeman tries to catch him.
Taish follows Rohan and Sunny, his best friend, who prepare for the festivities for his younger brother's wedding. However, a crime lord sparks violence during the event.
Raat Baaki Hai is about a murder investigation of a top actress, who was found murdered in the suite of the hotel where she was engaged.
