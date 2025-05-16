Die Hard to John Wick and Atomic Blonde: TOP 10 action films to watch if you like Mission: Impossible film series
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 16, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch with an adrenaline-pumping action sequence
Die Hard (Prime Video) is about McClane, a detective, who spends Christmas with his wife at an office when a hostage situation takes place.
John Wick: Chapter 1 (Prime Video) follows a retired hitman, who is forced to return to his old ways after a group of gangster steals his car and kill his puppy.
Taken (Prime Video) centres around Brian Mills, a former CIA agent, who must save his daughter from human traffickers.
Atomic Blonde (Prime Video) tells the story of an MI6 agent who is sent on a mission to Berlin before the wall collapses.
Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix) focuses on Max and Furiosa, who join hands to stop the tyrant Immortan Joe from controlling the deserted city.
Edge of Tomorrow (Netflix) is about Major William Cage, a PR officer who is sent to the operation site without any combat experience to fight aliens.
Jack Reacher (Prime Video) project on Jack Reacher, who is called upon to investigate James, who is accused of killing five people.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (Netflix) centers around a CIA agent and a KGB operative, who must work together to stop a criminal organisation.
Extraction (Netflix) follows a ruthless mercenary who is offered to rescue an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh.
Ocean 11 (Prime Video) revolves around Danny, who teams up with a gang of associates to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.
