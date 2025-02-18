Dil Chahta Hai to Karwaan; Top 10 Bollywood travel movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 18, 2025
Here is a list of Bollywood travel movies to watch.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix) follows Kabir and his friends who take a vacation to Spain before Kabir’s marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to heal wounds and fall in love.
Jab We Met (JioHotstar) is about a heartbroken tycoon on the verge of committing suicide. He meets Geet, a bubbly girl on the train. His life changed when he met her.
Karwaan (MX Player) focuses on Avinash and his friend who decides to take a trip to Kochi to sort out a misunderstanding. Due to a twist of fate, a teenager ends up joining them.
Dil Chahta Hai (Prime Video) centers on three close friends who got separated after college. Akash goes to Australia, Sameer gets busy wooing a girl and Siddharth devotes himself to art.
Queen (Netflix) revolves around Rani, who is devastated after her fiance leaves her just before the wedding. However, she decides to go on their honeymoon alone.
Swades (Netflix) is about Mohan, an Indian expatriate employed with NASA, who travels to his country to track down his beloved nanny. During his stay, he found reform in the village.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Prime Video) follows Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love. When Raj knows that Simran is already promised to another, he tries to win her.
Tamasha (ZEE5) revolves around Ved and Tara, who fall in love on a holiday trip to Corsica but keep their identities undisclosed. Tara returns to Delhiand meets a new Ved.
Dil Dhadakne Do (Prime Video) follows Mehras, a dysfunctional family who invite their family and friends on a 10-day cruise trip to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary and later reconcile.
Dhak Dhak (Netflix) is about four women who set out on motorbikes from New Delhi to the highest mountain pass in the world in Ladakh, India.
