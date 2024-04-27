Dil Dosti Dilemma and 9 other best Hindi drama web series on Amazon Prime Video

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Dil Dosti Dilemma is a newly released coming-of-age drama web series revolving around the story of Asmara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show is about Asmara who gets sent to his grandparent’s house as a punishment but finds unexpected connections.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Family, Conditions Apply is a family comedy web series following Dhoklia family navigating their ups and downs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Heaven follows two wedding planners trying to make it in a dynamic wedding environment of Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man follows a spy trying to balance his personal and professional life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tandav is a political drama web series following Samar who kills his father to get power into his own hands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laakhon Mein Ek is a coming-of-age story of Akash, stuck between family expectations and his own dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unpaused: Naya Safar revolves around 5 filmmakers sharing remarkable stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Half Pants Full Pants is a comedy-drama web series following a little boy tryigng to find success and make his parents proud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is another comedy-drama featuring popular comedian Zakir Khan playing the role of an unemployed man in the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT that were super flop but are now popular

 

 Find Out More