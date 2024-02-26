Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila gets OTT release date: When, where to watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, will premiere on Netflix on April 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie tells the true story of Punjab's legendary folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chamkila was known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab and was a rockstar of his time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film promises to transport audiences to the vibrant world of Punjab's folk music.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The role of Chamkila will be played by none other than, Diljit Dosanjh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It features real locations and captures the essence of Akhadaas, where Chamkila performed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra stars as Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AR Rahman handles the music, while Irshad Kamil pens the lyrics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra lend their voices to some of the songs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Live music recordings were done on location to capture the rawness of the performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 secret Korean skincare ingredients that are most popular among people
Find Out More