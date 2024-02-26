Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila gets OTT release date: When, where to watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, will premiere on Netflix on April 12.

The movie tells the true story of Punjab's legendary folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Chamkila was known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab and was a rockstar of his time.

The film promises to transport audiences to the vibrant world of Punjab's folk music.

The role of Chamkila will be played by none other than, Diljit Dosanjh.

It features real locations and captures the essence of Akhadaas, where Chamkila performed.

Parineeti Chopra stars as Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner.

AR Rahman handles the music, while Irshad Kamil pens the lyrics.

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra lend their voices to some of the songs.

Live music recordings were done on location to capture the rawness of the performances.

