Dining with the Kapoors to Vir Das Fool Volume; Upcoming reality shows on Netflix

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2025

Here are some of the upcoming unscripted reality shows on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan follows the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan and talks about an intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The main cast of the show are Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vir Das Fool Volume a witty, stand up show where Vir takes you through in a truly global comedy special shot in Mumbai, London, New York City and Tokyo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show cast Vir Das.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dining with the Kapoors is about the Kapoor’s family over the dinner table for a hearty serving of love, laughter and joy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Armaan Jain will be the host of the show and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, the third instalment of the show, where there are a variety of celebrity guests, hilarious antics and his signature supporting cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show's release date is not known.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rapper Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's vibrant traditional wedding celebration

 

 Find Out More