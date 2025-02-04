Dining with the Kapoors to Vir Das Fool Volume; Upcoming reality shows on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 04, 2025
Here are some of the upcoming unscripted reality shows on Netflix.
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan follows the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan and talks about an intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.
The main cast of the show are Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar and others.
Vir Das Fool Volume a witty, stand up show where Vir takes you through in a truly global comedy special shot in Mumbai, London, New York City and Tokyo.
The show cast Vir Das.
Dining with the Kapoors is about the Kapoor’s family over the dinner table for a hearty serving of love, laughter and joy.
Armaan Jain will be the host of the show and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be on the show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, the third instalment of the show, where there are a variety of celebrity guests, hilarious antics and his signature supporting cast.
The show's release date is not known.
