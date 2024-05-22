Disturbia and other serial killer movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that will leave you shell shocked
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2024
Disturbia on Netflix will surely leave you disturbed. The movie is about a boy under house arrest finding out that his neighbour is a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Silence of the Lambs is on Prime Video. The shocking story is about an FBI trainee seeking help of a psychopathic serial killer to find another.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hitcher (2007) is about a couple who meets a psychopathic killer and have to save themselves! It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories of Murder is on Prime Video. The story revolves around two detectives who investigate a mysterious murder cases. It has a rating of 8.1.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil is a shocking tale of a fiancée who finds out the psychopathic killer of his fiancé. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tenebrae is a horror crime thriller with story revolving around an author who is being stalked by a serial killer. It is on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Midnight is available on Prime Video. The shocking tale is about a serial killer targeting a deaf girl who sees him committing a crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hannibal on Prime Video is about Hannibal Lecter - a psychiatrist who is also a cannibalistic serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2007 movie Zodiac is available on Prime Video. It is about a cartoonist who unmasks the identity of a serial killer or a 'zodiac killer'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
American Psycho is one of the most iconic films of Christian Bale. It is about a banker who kills for no reason. But does he really?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Suhana Khan pictures that prove she is the brightest sunshine among gen-next stars
Find Out More