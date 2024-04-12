Divyendu Sharma from Mirzapur 3, Nairobi from Money Heist and other OTT characters whose deaths caused immense grief in fans
Urmimala Banerjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Mirzapur 3 fans will sorely miss Divyendu Sharma aka Munna Bhaiya
The demise of Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders was devastating for fans of cult shows
The death of Chuck from Breaking Bad was also disappointing
Ned Stark's demise in Game Of Thrones made millions shed tears
Fans will never forgive makers for killing Nairobi in Money Heist
The death of Edmund in Bridgerton was very saddening
When Kang Sae-byeok died in Squid Game, many were heartbroken
Kyujoru Rengoku death in Demon Slayer was heroic but sad
Colonel Carillo's demise in Narcos caused a lot of pain
Fans mourned the death of Lolark Dubey in Asur 2
