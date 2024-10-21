Do Patti and more: Top OTT releases of this week (Oct 21 to 27)
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 21, 2024
Do Patti is a mystery thriller starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and more. It is going to release on October 25 on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head is a stand-up special that will release on Netflix on October 23.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On October 24, Beauty In Black will release on Netflix. The story revolves around a stripper whose life changes after she comes across a dysfunctional family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound season 2 will release on October 25. It is all for zombie lovers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma's show Zwigato has got its OTT release. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 25.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The new season of The Legend of Hanuman will premiere on October 25 on Disney+Hotstar. Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre and other are a part of it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't Move is a horror thriller. The story is about a woman stuck in a forest and a serial killer. It will release on October 25 on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a post-apocalyptic action film. It will be up on October 23 on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aindham Vedham is releasing on October 25 on Zee5. It is a Tamil mythological web series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil slice-of-life drama Meiyazhagan is going to premiere on OTT October 25 on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood couples who celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024
Find Out More