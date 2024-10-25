Do Patti on Netflix and more: Best of Kajol on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 25, 2024
Do Patti on Netflix has Kajol playing a cop. It is a suspenseful thriller with Kriti Sanon playing a pivotal role.
Tribhanga on Netflix also received critical acclaim. It is about a dysfunctional family comprising of three women. Kajol is a single mother in this one.
Helicopter Eela is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a son who encourages his mother to pursue her dreams.
Salaam Venky is on Zee5. It is about a mother who is doing her best to help her son live to the fullest after he is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.
My Name Is Khan is on Amazon Prime Video. She plays the role of Mandira who marries a man with Asperger's syndrome. Their life changes after attack on Twin Tower.
In Fanaa, Kajol plays the role of a blind woman. It is a love story with Aamir Khan playing a tourist guide. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has Kajol playing Anjali. She is a middle-class woman married to a rich man. Watch it on Netflix.
Dil Kya Kare is available on Disney+Hotstar. A couple's life changes after the caretaker of their daughter turns out to be her biological mother.
Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is a romantic comedy on Disney+Hotstar. Salman Khan and Kajol's chemistry is simply outstanding.
Baazigar is on Amazon Prime Video. The romantic thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and others is one of the best thrillers to date.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is on Netflix. The romantic drama has Kajol playing a tomboy Anjali and winning hearts.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is on Zee5. It has a 7.3 rating on IMDb and Kajol's character brings the major twist in this action thriller.
