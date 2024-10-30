Do Patti ranks number one, Top 10 movies trending on Netflix today
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 30, 2024
Do Patti starring Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh is ruling the number 1 spot on trending movies list of Netflix. It is a mystery thriller that will keep you hooked.
Meiyazhagan is a Tamil language drama about a 40-year-old man whose outlook toward life changes after revisiting his abandoned home. It is on second spot.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is trending on third spot. The franchise inspired by a toy line is still among the most favourite of all.
Don't Move is a thriller that has captivated everyone's attention on Netflix. It is a survival drama about a woman injected with paralytic drug. It is on fourth spot.
Comedy drama Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and more is trending of fifth spot. It is a laugh riot.
Family Pack is an adventure comedy drama on Netflix. Trending on sixth spot, it is about a family that travels back time, in medieval village due to an old card game.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time is still ruling Netflix. It is on seventh spot despite its OTT premiere on October 3.
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stars Nani in the lead. It is about an insurance agent turning into a vigilante every Saturday. It is on eighth spot.
Kondal is a Malayalam action-thriller revolving around a man who is lost after returning from Gulf. It is on nineth spot.
Hijack '93 revolves around four Nigerian man who hijack a plan to overthrow a military Government.
