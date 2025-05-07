Dobara to Kuch Ankahi; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that broke stereotypes
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2025
Here is a list of Pakistani dramas to watch.
Dobara is about a boy and a girl with age and class differences. However, the two decide to get married despite the societal stigma.
Sinf-e-Aahan is the story of seven girls from different backgrounds whose lives change after joining the army.
Ishq Zahe Naseeb centers around a girl who decides to marry a man due to family obligation. However, she later finds out that her husband has a split personality.
Kuch Ankahi projects on Aaliya, a young woman who fights to keep her family safe despite a property dispute.
Udaari revolves around two different worlds, the urban and the rural, as well as highlighting prevalent issues in modern society.
Samjhota tells the story of a businessman trying to gather himself and his family after his wife passes away.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is about two different social classes who fall in love. However, their love is cut short when their family disagrees with the boy’s relationship.
Tere Bin follows Meerab and Murtasim, whose lives take a turn when they are bound to face each other and fight their ego, hate and self-respect.
Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around two souls, a coincidence that converges the paths of two disparate souls, forging an unforgettable bond between them.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai tells the story of Kashaf, a young woman who is raised by a single mother, faces a lot of class and gender bias while growing up.
