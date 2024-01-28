Doctor Slump and more Top 10 Korean dramedies to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Doctor Slump is the latest one on Netflix. The story revolves around two burnt out doctors finding solace in each other.
Business Proposal on Netflix has enough comedy and drama to keep you engaged.
May I Help You on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman named Baek Dong-ju who has ability to talk to dead people.
The Legend of the Blue Sea on Viki is about a mermaid falling in love with a human who is a con man.
When the Camellia Blooms on Netflix is about a single mother who opens a bar in small town and finds herself falling for a police officer.
Crash Landing On You on Netflix is all about love. It has comedy, drama, action and more.
Destined With You is a romantic comedy series about two lovers who have a connection from the past life.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is about a dentist who moves to a village and meets a charming man who is good at everything. It is on Netflix.
While You Were Sleeping is on Viki. The drama is about two individuals who can foresee events from future.
Love Alarm is a romantic drama on Netflix with a touch of comedy. It is an interesting story that has an app that tell people if the person who likes them is in the vicinity.
Strong Girl Nam-soon on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video revolves around a woman who has superhuman power. It is funny and entertaining,
Our Beloved Summer is on Netflix. It is a romantic comedy about two ex-lovers who come face to face again due to circumstances.
