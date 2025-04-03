Doctor Stranger to Heirs and Confession Couple, Top 10 romantic Korean drama on ZEE5

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2025

Here’s a list of top romantic drama on ZEE5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confession Couple revolves around Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo face trouble in their marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs follows a young couple who belong to a different background.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome revolves around a graphic designer who dreams to become a cartoonist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pinocchio centers around Dal-po, a man whose family is ruined by a media channel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Stranger follows Park Hoon who is captured with his father and forced to live in North Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My Venus revolves around a lawyer who is dumped by her long term boyfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suspicious Partner follows a senior prosecutor and his trainee who are on the mission to solve a case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is on the mission to find a human bride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight for My Way follows Kin Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion who struggles to follow his dream. )

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School 2017 revolves around a group of students who face numerous obstacles together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jaan-e-Jahan to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum Top 10 romantic Pakistani drama to must-watch with your partner

 

 Find Out More