Doctor Stranger to Heirs and Confession Couple, Top 10 romantic Korean drama on ZEE5
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2025
Here’s a list of top romantic drama on ZEE5
Confession Couple revolves around Choi Ban Do and Ma Jin Joo face trouble in their marriage.
The Heirs follows a young couple who belong to a different background.
Welcome revolves around a graphic designer who dreams to become a cartoonist.
Pinocchio centers around Dal-po, a man whose family is ruined by a media channel.
Doctor Stranger follows Park Hoon who is captured with his father and forced to live in North Korea.
Oh My Venus revolves around a lawyer who is dumped by her long term boyfriend.
Suspicious Partner follows a senior prosecutor and his trainee who are on the mission to solve a case.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is on the mission to find a human bride.
Fight for My Way follows Kin Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion who struggles to follow his dream. )
School 2017 revolves around a group of students who face numerous obstacles together.
Thanks For Reading!
