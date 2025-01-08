Doctors on JioCinema and other Top 8 medical dramas on OTT that make for an intriguing watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 08, 2025
Doctors starring Sharad Kelkar and others streaming on JioCinema has left fans hooked to the screens.
Apart from Doctors, Human on Disney+Hotstar also makes for a good watch. The story revolves around drug testing on humans.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical thriller giving a glimpse of the chaotic situation in hospitals during the tragic event of 26/11.
Dr Arora has Kumud Mishra playing a sex consultant. It has tons of comedy. Watch it on SonyLIV.
Grey's Anatomy on Disney+Hostar is considered to be one of the best medical dramas. It is about doctors, medical interns and how they navigate through life.
House is on Netflix. The story revolves around Dr Gregory House who is antisocial but brilliant at leading a team.
The Good Doctor is on Netflix. The story revolves around young doctor Shaun who joins a big hospital and proves his abilities.
The Nurse on Netflix is an interesting thriller about a nurse who suspects that a colleague is responsible for patients death.
Chicago Med is on JioCinema. It is about the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency ward striving to save lives.
Heart Beat is a Tamil language medical drama that narrates the journey of surgical interns.
