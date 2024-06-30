Drawing Closer and 9 other heartbreaking romance movies on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 30, 2024
Drawing Closer is the story of a terminally ill Akito who tries to bring meaning to the life of another terminally ill girl.
A Walk to Remember, a wholesome girl and a rebellious boy fall in love amid high school drama and tragic circumstances.
Good Grief, a widower travels to Paris with friends to heal and uncover truths about his late husband, blending comedy and emotion.
Legends of the Fall, three brothers in early 1900s Montana experience love, war, and rivalry, especially over one woman.
All The Bright Places follows two troubled teens find connection and hope while exploring their home state for a school project.
Dreamy Eyes follows a man who remains devoted to his childhood love, supporting her through hardships despite unrequited feelings.
Irreplaceable You is the story of a terminally ill woman who tries to find a new partner for her fiancé, blending humor and deep emotional bonds.
Beyond the Universe, a pianist with lupus and her doctor fall in love, facing challenges from her illness and hospital scrutiny.
The Last Letter From Your Lover, a journalist uncovers a 1960s affair through old letters, paralleling her own romantic journey.
Purple Hearts revolves around an arranged marriage for military benefits and evolves into genuine love amidst personal and family struggles.
