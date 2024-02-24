Drishyam 2 and other Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Kumbalangi Nights on Amazon Prime Video with 8.5 ratings is about siblings and their relationship.
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is one of the hightest rated films.
#Home on Pime Video with 8.8 rating is a family drama film.
Nadodikattu on YouTube is a satirical comedy film with Mohanlal in main role. The film has got 8.8 ratings.
Kireedam stars Mohanlal in main role and is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar with 8.9 ratings.
Spadikam on Amazon Prime Video with 8.6ratings is a Mohanlal starrer.
Devaasuram on YouTube with 8.7 ratings is an action drama film.
Chithram on Disney Plus Hotstar with 8.6 ratings is another Mohanlal film.
Manichitrathazhu is a pyschological thriller with Mohanlal in main role. It is available to watch on Prime Video with 8.8 ratings.
Sandesam on Prime Video is a political satire black comedy film with 9 rating.
