Drishyam to A Wednesday and Baby: Top 10 films to watch if you liked Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2025

Baby follows an Indian intelligence team who set out a mission to stop a terrorist attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Wick follows a legendary assassin who returns back from his retired career after the death of her lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

13 Assassins is a historical drama that highlights the story of a group of assassins who eliminate the ruthless Lord.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Comes for Us follows a gangland enforcer who is stuck in the middle of a treacherous and violent insurrection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam follows a man who goes to an extremely lengthy process to protect his family from consequences of a crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur is a dark intense thriller that follows a man who walks on a path to take revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun follows a piano player who pretends to be visually impaired.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi centers around an Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather information.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday follows a police officer who is investigating a bomb threat phoned in by an anonymous man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur is a crime saga that follows a coal mafia of Dhanbad, exploring the theme of power, revenge and violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya: Top 10 Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir

 

 Find Out More