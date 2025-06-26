Drishyam to A Wednesday and Baby: Top 10 films to watch if you liked Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2025
Baby follows an Indian intelligence team who set out a mission to stop a terrorist attack.
John Wick follows a legendary assassin who returns back from his retired career after the death of her lover.
13 Assassins is a historical drama that highlights the story of a group of assassins who eliminate the ruthless Lord.
The Night Comes for Us follows a gangland enforcer who is stuck in the middle of a treacherous and violent insurrection.
Drishyam follows a man who goes to an extremely lengthy process to protect his family from consequences of a crime.
Badlapur is a dark intense thriller that follows a man who walks on a path to take revenge.
Andhadhun follows a piano player who pretends to be visually impaired.
Raazi centers around an Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather information.
A Wednesday follows a police officer who is investigating a bomb threat phoned in by an anonymous man.
Gangs of Wasseypur is a crime saga that follows a coal mafia of Dhanbad, exploring the theme of power, revenge and violence.
