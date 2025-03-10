Drushyam to Evaru; TOP 10 mystery crime thrillers to watch if you like Rekhachithram
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 10, 2025
Here is a list of mystery crime thrillers to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani 2 (ZEE5) is about Vidya who lives in a small town with Minnie, a paralysed girl. When Minnie is kidnaped, Vidya tries to save her, but on the way she meets with an accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathiraa (Aha) centers around Anwar, a consulting criminologist who helps the Kerala Police. However, when a string of serial killings happens, he must race against time to find the culprit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drushyam (Prime Video) revolves around Rambabu who lives with his lovely family. However, one day his family is blamed for an accidental crime and he must try to protect his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brinda (SonyLiv) follows a police officer while investigating, unfolds various mysteries which challenges the longstanding societal beliefs and rituals and becomes a ray of hope.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhakshina (Prime Video) projects on a police officer who is determined to catch the serial killer, and arrests a woman who has been spotted at each crime scene.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoothakaalam (SonyLiv) centers around a mother and son who experience mysterious events, after the death of a family member, which distort their sense of reality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Evaru (Prime Video) revolves around Vikram, a police inspector who is tasked with catching a killer. However, when he starts to investigate, he encounters dark secrets tied to his past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (Prime Video) is about Inspector Deepak who investigates a case where a couple dies under mysterious circumstances. However, he loses his leg during the investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn (ZEE5) follows a journalist who is investigating traffic offenders on a flyover becomes embroiled in an investigation after being accused of murdering one of the motorcyclists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Irul (Netflix) centers around Alex and Archana who go on a trip but their car breaks down and takes shelter at a nearby house. Things took a turn when the owner of the house changed his behavior.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cruella to The Dressmaker; TOP 10 fashion films of all time
Find Out More