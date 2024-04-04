Dukaan, Farrey and more new movies, web series to watch in theatres and on OTT this weekend
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 04, 2024
Parasyte: The Grey is a horror sci-fi drama about a group of unidentified parasites who attack humans. Available on Netflix.
Scoop on Netflix shows how women of Newsnight receive success in acquiring Prince Andrew’s 2019 interview.
Farrey is about an orphan who gets dragged into a tricky situation. Watch on ZEE5.
Dukaan will be released in theatres and is about a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother.
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem is about a group of teenagers who create a website. Watch on Netflix.
How To Date Billy Walsh is a coming-of-the-age film about the life of Archie. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Tantra is about a girl who can connect with spirits. Stream on Aha.
Sugar is about a private detective who searches for a Hollywood producer’s granddaughter. Stream on Apple TV +.
The First Omen is about an American woman who moves to Rome. Watch in theatres.
