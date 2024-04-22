Dune 2 and other sci-fi adventure movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Dune 2 continues the story of Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen to take down the conspirators and take revenge on his family’s killers. On Prime Video.
Rebel Moon is about a mysterious young woman who becomes the unlikely hero for a peaceful colony when threatened by a ruthless tyrant. On Netflix.
Blade Runner follows a retired cop who hunts down bioengineered humans deemed dangerous in a futuristic Los Angeles. On Jio Cinema.
Interstellar follows team of astronauts journeys through a wormhole to find a new home for humanity on the brink of extinction. On Netflix.
The Hunger Games, a teenager volunteers for a deadly televised fight to the death in a dystopian future. On Prime Video.
Avatar, a paraplegic marine joins an alien race on a stunning moon, caught between two worlds. On Hotstar.
Inception follows a skilled thief who steals information by entering people's dreams in this mind-bending heist film. On Netflix.
Everything Everywhere All at Once, a stressed laundromat owner must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to stop a powerful evil. On Sony Liv.
A linguist races against time to decipher an alien language and prevent a global misunderstanding in Arrival. On Prime Video.
Star Wars revolves around a farm boy who joins a smuggler, a Jedi Knight, and a ragtag crew to fight against an evil empire in a galaxy far away. On Hotstar.
