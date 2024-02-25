Dunki and other Top 10 most streamed movies on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Dunki was recently released on Netflix and has become the most streamed Netflix movie in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pedneker’s portrayal of a journalist in Bhakshak is getting much love from the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guntur Kaaram’s Hindi dub is also trending on the platform as marking the OTT debut of Mahesh Babu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The original Guntur Kaaram is just below the Hindi dub as it continues to perform well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal continues to make waves on Netflix as it finishes in the 5th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are awaiting the release of the second part of Dune by re-watching the original.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tamil version of Guntur Kaaram also makes its place on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Similar to Dune, Fans also watch Despicable Me 3 as they await the release of the 4th part of the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hi Papa or Hi Nanna is a heartwarming story of a dad and his daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Players is a sports drama movie following the story of a sports writer who falls for a relationship fling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT

 

 Find Out More