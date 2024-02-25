Dunki and other Top 10 most streamed movies on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Dunki was recently released on Netflix and has become the most streamed Netflix movie in India.
Bhumi Pedneker’s portrayal of a journalist in Bhakshak is getting much love from the fans.
Guntur Kaaram’s Hindi dub is also trending on the platform as marking the OTT debut of Mahesh Babu.
The original Guntur Kaaram is just below the Hindi dub as it continues to perform well.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal continues to make waves on Netflix as it finishes in the 5th spot.
Fans are awaiting the release of the second part of Dune by re-watching the original.
The Tamil version of Guntur Kaaram also makes its place on the list.
Similar to Dune, Fans also watch Despicable Me 3 as they await the release of the 4th part of the series.
Hi Papa or Hi Nanna is a heartwarming story of a dad and his daughter.
Players is a sports drama movie following the story of a sports writer who falls for a relationship fling.
