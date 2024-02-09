Dunki on OTT: When to watch, platform and much more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Though it hasn't yet been released on digital platforms, fans have been anxiously anticipating Dunki’s premiere on over-the-top (OTT) services.
Jio Cinema has reportedly purchased the rights to stream the movie on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
According to reports, the film will make its OTT platform debut on February 16. We are still awaiting an official confirmation from the producers, though.
The movie's box office result was rather telling, despite the fact that critics' opinions were divided, with some applauding it and others having mixed feelings.
The film made an astounding ₹436.39 crore (US$55 million) at the box office worldwide, more than covering its ₹120 crore (US$15 million) production and marketing costs.
Due to its commercial success, "Dunki" was able to hold the sixth-highest earning title for a Hindi film in 2023.
It ranks impressively 27th all-time among the highest-grossing Indian films, and it's the ninth highest-grossing Indian picture of the same year.
The film was produced under the prestigious names of Rajkumar Hirani Films, Jio Studios, and Red Chillies Entertainment.
