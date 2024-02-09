Dunki on OTT: When to watch, platform and much more

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Though it hasn't yet been released on digital platforms, fans have been anxiously anticipating Dunki’s premiere on over-the-top (OTT) services.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jio Cinema has reportedly purchased the rights to stream the movie on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, the film will make its OTT platform debut on February 16. We are still awaiting an official confirmation from the producers, though.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie's box office result was rather telling, despite the fact that critics' opinions were divided, with some applauding it and others having mixed feelings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film made an astounding ₹436.39 crore (US$55 million) at the box office worldwide, more than covering its ₹120 crore (US$15 million) production and marketing costs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Due to its commercial success, "Dunki" was able to hold the sixth-highest earning title for a Hindi film in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It ranks impressively 27th all-time among the highest-grossing Indian films, and it's the ninth highest-grossing Indian picture of the same year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film was produced under the prestigious names of Rajkumar Hirani Films, Jio Studios, and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 must-watch Tamil web series on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more OTT

 

 Find Out More