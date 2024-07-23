DYK these South Indian films best for binge watching on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 23, 2024
Makkhi: On Disney+ Hotstar, experience the amazing revenge story in which a fly steals the show.
Premam: Indulge in the charming and heartwarming tale of love throughout many stages of life on Disney+ Hotstar.
Explore the harsh realm of Pushpa and his ascent within the red sandalwood smuggling enterprise with Amazon Prime Video's, Pushpa.
Play the exciting game of cat and mouse between a police officer and a criminal on Amazon Prime Video with Vikram Vedha.
Arjun Reddy: Watch on Amazon Prime Video to witness the unvarnished and powerful tale of love and self-destruction.
RRR-Watch on ZEE5 and Netflix to witness the revolutionary bond of rebellion and fraternity.
Watch Magadheera on Amazon Prime Video to relive the classic story of bravery and rebirth.
Explore the magnificent Mahishmati legend with Baahubali on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
