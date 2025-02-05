Ehd-e-Wafa to Suno Chanda; Top 10 Pakistani dramas you must-watch with family

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2025

Pakistani drama has been showing a variety of contents for every group whether friends, lover and more. Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas you can watch with your family.

Zard Patton Ka Bunn centers on a girl who fights against all odds to become a doctor.

Bakhtawar revolves around a girl who disguise as a boy to earn money for her family.

Ehd-e-Wafa revolves around four college friends who set out on different journeys.

Suno Chanda centers on two cousins who make efforts not to marry each other.

Chupke Chupke revolves around the story of a chaotic family.

Yakeen Ka Safar revolves around two individuals who secretly love each other.

Mere Humsafar focuses on Hala, a sweet young girl who is mistreated by her family.

Hum Tum revolves around two college mates who consider each other as competition.

Alif revolves around a man who sets out on a self discovery journey.

Parizaad focuses on a man with the same name who is mistreated by his family.

