Eid 2024: Top 10 movies to watch with family on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Among the latest releases, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is a must watch as it has a strong message to share. Watch it on Netflix.
Want an inspiring film to watch over the Eid holiday? Vikrant Massey's critically acclaimed film 12th Fail is a perfect match. Watch it on Zee5.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama. Two lovers swap families before marriage and hell lot of drama unfolds. It is on Prime Video.
Ghoomer is on Zee5. The movie is about an aspiring cricketer who loses her arm in an accident. An ex-cricketer trains her to excel in bowling.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on Netflix. Watch Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba's spooky comedy drama for a great laugh.
Eid is incomplete without a Salman Khan film. And his best has been Ek Tha Tiger with Katrina Kaif. Watch these two save the nation on Prime Video.
We tell you something you may not know! Simmba starring Ranveer Singh is an absolute fun watch. A corrupt cop has a transformation! It is on Zee5
English Vinglish on JioCinema is a sweet film with Sridevi in the lead. The story revolves around a housewife who rediscovers herself.
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video will make your funny bones tickle and also make you think about the latest education system.
Sultan starring Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan is entertaining and how. Two wrestlers fall in love but life takes a major turn when they lose their child. It is on Prime Video.
Of course, Munna Bhai MBBS has to be on this list. It is a hilarious journey of a goon trying to be a doctor. Watch on Prime Video.
