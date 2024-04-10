Eid 2024: Top 10 movies to watch with family on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Among the latest releases, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is a must watch as it has a strong message to share. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want an inspiring film to watch over the Eid holiday? Vikrant Massey's critically acclaimed film 12th Fail is a perfect match. Watch it on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama. Two lovers swap families before marriage and hell lot of drama unfolds. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoomer is on Zee5. The movie is about an aspiring cricketer who loses her arm in an accident. An ex-cricketer trains her to excel in bowling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on Netflix. Watch Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba's spooky comedy drama for a great laugh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eid is incomplete without a Salman Khan film. And his best has been Ek Tha Tiger with Katrina Kaif. Watch these two save the nation on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We tell you something you may not know! Simmba starring Ranveer Singh is an absolute fun watch. A corrupt cop has a transformation! It is on Zee5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish on JioCinema is a sweet film with Sridevi in the lead. The story revolves around a housewife who rediscovers herself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video will make your funny bones tickle and also make you think about the latest education system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan starring Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan is entertaining and how. Two wrestlers fall in love but life takes a major turn when they lose their child. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Of course, Munna Bhai MBBS has to be on this list. It is a hilarious journey of a goon trying to be a doctor. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 critically acclaimed Hindi movies to watch for free

 

 Find Out More