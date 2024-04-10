Eid 2024: Top 10 Salman Khan movies to watch on OTT today
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Eid belongs to Salman Khan. Watch Tiger 3 on Prime Video to witness his power as an action hero.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Want to know the back story of Tiger and Zoya? Watch Ek Tha Tiger on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Out-an-out action film Bodyguard released in 2011. Salman Khan as a sweet bodyguard will bring a smile on your face. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dabangg released on Eid in 2010. Salman Khan has an entertaining cop managed to win hearts. Watch the third instalment of the film on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kick movie is on Disney+Hotstar. It is an action comedy film with Salman Khan pulling off some daredevil stunts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wanted is on Zee5. Salman Khan re-established himself as an action hero with this film. The actor plays an undercover IPS officer in this one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat is on Prime Video and has Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. It is about a boy who takes charge of a family as he promised his father during partition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make you cry. The movie is about a man who risks everything only to get a small girl reunited with her family in Pakistan. On Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is on Netflix. An emotional family drama with a dash of romance is what the film offers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan on Amazon Prime Video is entertaining and emotional. The story revolves around a wrestler who takes up the sport again to earn money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean hair care hacks with ultimate results
Find Out More