Einstein and the Bomb and more Top 10 docudramas to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Einstein and the Bomb gives an insight into the life of the most-renowned theoretical physicist. It has archival footage that makes it interesting.
Alexander: The Making of a God is a recent release on Netflix. It is all about Alexander: The Great who wanted to conquer the world.
Watatu is the story of a man named Yusuf who falls victim to radicalisation as he deals with discrimination and injustice.
Wormwood is about the death of an American scientist and CIA employee named Frank Olson. The documentary follows his son's investigation.
Medal of Honor is about the people from the US Military who received the honour for operations carried out in Iraq, Afghanistan and more.
Rise of Empires: Ottoman is a historical docudrama that reveals all about Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror and the rise of Ottoman Empire.
The Last Czars is about how Czar Nicholas II's actions led to the end of the Czar dynasty.
Roman Empire on Netflix takes us into the reign of Commodus. His rise marked the beginning of Rome's fall.
A Cop Movie is a docudrama by director Alonso Ruizpalacios. The movie about two police officers in Mexico City won at 71st Berlin International Film Festival.
The Social Dilemma is all about how rise of social media and its side-effects.
