Ek Villain to Ek Haseena Thi; TOP 10 Bollywood romantic thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 09, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Haseen Dillruba (Netflix) centers around a woman suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers looking for clues.
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (Prime Video) follows Krishna and Vasudha's fledgling relationship is interrupted when Krishna gets involved in a murder.
Malang (Netflix) is about Advait and Sara who meet at a rave party in Goa and their brief fling blossoms into love. Things didn’t go as they planned.
Ek Villain (JioHotstar) focuses on Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with Aisha and decides to mend his ways.
Fanaa (Prime Video) revolves around Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri girl, who falls in love with a tourist guide, Rehan. He helps her get her eyesight back but she doesn't know who Rehan is.
Ghajini (ZEE5) follows Sanjay suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiance’s killer.
Darr (Prime Video) centers around Rahul who is obsessed with Kiran and stalks her constantly. However, Rahul goes berserk when she gets engaged to Sunil, a navy officer.
Ek Haseena Thi (Prime Video) tells the story of Sarika who falls in love with Karan, a mysterious man who frames her for carrying illegal firearms.
Humraaz (JioHotstar) follows Karan who decides to cheat Raj, a businessman, by getting Priya, his lover, married to Raj so that they can claim his wealth.
Yeh Saali Aashiqui (YouTube) centers around Sahil and Mittee met at a hotel management college in Shimla and fell in love. However, things took a turn when they broke up.
