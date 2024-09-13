Emily In Paris 4, Sector 36 and more newly released web series, movies on Netflix that are worth your time

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2024

The second part of Emily In Paris season 4 released on Netflix on September 12. It is all about new love, new beginning!

Vikrant Massey's gripping crime thriller Sector 36 is supposed to release today, i.e., September 13. It is inspired from true events.

The Perfect Couple that also stars Ishaan Khatter released on September 5. It is about a murder that takes place at a lavish wedding.

Ravi Teja's film based on real-life income tax raid titled Mr. Bachchan is now on Netflix.

Aay, a Telugu romantic comedy drama, started streaming on OTT platform from September 12.

Rebel Ridge is about a marine cop going against corruption. It has received rave reviews and is on Netflix.

Malayalam comedy drama Adios Amigo made it to OTT on September 6. Two men with different social status embark on a new adventue.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter series is about a mother who uncovers truths behind his daughter's disappearance.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now on Netflix. It is thrilling, fun and entertaining about two Miami cops getting onto a dangerous mission.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is relatively new. The web series is about the terrorist hijack of an Indian plane.

