Emily In Paris 4 to Heeramandi: Top 10 web series on Netflix trending in India today
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 23, 2024
Emily in Paris season 4 is trending on number 1 position on Netflix in India. Fans are excited as Emily Cooper is back on screen.
Love Next Door is a romantic comedy K-drama. It is about a woman returning to Korea and finding her childhood love.
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is on Netflix. It is about a man who lives a dual life of a banker and sex worker.
The Murder of Laci Peterson is a chilling documentary on Netflix. It is about Laci who went missing in 2002 only to be found dead a few months later. Even her child was found dead.
The Umbrella Academy on Netflix is a fun tale of seven orphans adopted by a billionaire. They reunite to solve the mystery behind their father's death.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Netflix is about a woman investigating an girl's death.
Ravi Kishan's Maamla Legal Hai has been trending on Netflix for a while now.
Delhi Crime is back on the top 10 trending list. The web series has 2 seasons with Shefali Shah being a tough cop.
Lovely Runner on Netflix is about love between a star and a fan.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has showed up on the list again and is trending on the tenth spot.
