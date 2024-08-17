Emily In Paris season 4 and more romantic comedy web series to watch on OTT right now
| Aug 17, 2024
The part 1 of Emily In Paris season 4 is out on Netflix and it brings a long lots of fun, entertainment and love.
Mismatched is also a romantic comedy on Netflix narrating the story of Dimple, a tech wizard and Rishi, a royal heir who is interested in her.
Business Proposal on Netflix is all about office romance with tons of comedy and fun.
Heartstopper is a coming-of-age romantic drama revolving around two boys. Watch on Netflix.
Little Things is on Netflix. The story is of a live-in couple navigating through highs and lows in personal and professional lives.
Permanent Roommates is about a couple who faces challenges after being in a long distance relationship. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Modern Love Mumbai is on Prime Video. It has six different stories about love, life and more.
College Romance is on SonyLiv. The series will put you in a nostalgia mode remembering your college days.
Sex Education is on Netflix. It is about teenage running a sex therapy clinic. It is about love and everything more.
Never Have I Ever on Netflix revolves arounds an Indian-American teenager named Devi who has her own challenges when it comes to love and friendship.
