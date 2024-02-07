Enjoy Top 10 family movies with your kids on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Orion and the Dark is a Netflix original film about a youngster who, with the aid of a friendly monster, overcomes his fear of the dark.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lovely tale about a college student who discovers a mystical dragon that can grant him three wishes is Wish Dragon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sea Beast is an exciting adventure about a girl who finds a mystery creature in the ocean; if live-action films are more your style, you might enjoy it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another option is to watch the comedy-drama Fighting With My Family, which is based on the real-life tale of a wrestling family and their ascent to WWE prominence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A remake of the beloved Disney picture The Little Mermaid may be of interest to you if you're seeking for a musical.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal is an inspiring film and a good pick to watch with family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A spin-off of the DC comics starring heroic pets, DC League of Super-Pets, may make you chuckle if you're looking for some amusing flicks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another animated comedy you should watch is The Bad Guys, which centers on a bunch of well-known criminals who aspire to be heroes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhediya is another choice to pick if you want to spend your day watching a film with your family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can enjoy Dum Lagake Haisha with your loved ones for an entertaining watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actors who make lots of money through successful business ventures
Find Out More