Excited for The Raja Saab? Watch Prabhas’ greatest HITS on OTT ahead of its release
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2025
Prabhas is one of the most loved actors across the nation. He is fondly called as 'Darling' by his fans.
His next big release is The Raja Saab that releases on December 5. Excited much? Here are his other films on OTT to watch until then.
Baahubali: The Beginning is one of the biggest film in Prabhas' filmography. The movie is available on JioHotstar.
Baahubali: The Conclusion turned out to be even bigger than its prequel. The movie is on JioHotstar.
Kalki 2898 AD that released in 2024 is on Netflix. The movie was a blockbuster hit as it made around Rs 784.6 crore in India.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is also available on Netflix. The movie sees Prabhas in his most fierce avatar.
His 2011 release Mr. Perfect is available on Zee5. It features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.
Another big hit in Prabhas' career is Varsham that released in 2004. It is a romantic love story with a 7.3 rating on IMDb. The movie is on JioHotstar.
Darling movie is available to watch on SunNXT. It is a romantic comedy drama featuring Prabhas.
Chhatrapathi movie revolves around a courageous man who fights against the oppression and bonded labour. The movie by SS Rajamouli is on JioHotstar.
Thanks For Reading!
