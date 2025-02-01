Extraction to Bird Box; TOP 10 high adrenaline thriller movies on Netflix you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 01, 2025
From gritty crime thrillers to high-octane action flicks, here are some high adrenaline thriller films to watch.
Extraction follows a black ops mercenary who takes on a mission to save an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, but the mission goes awry when he is double-crossed.
The Old Guard is about a group of mercenaries who are immortals and have the ability to heal themselves. However their secret is exposed and they must fight to protect the secret.
6 Underground centers on a group of people who fake their deaths and decide to form a vigilante team in order to overthrow a ruthless dictator.
Bird Box projects on Malorie Hayes who tries to protect herself and two children from entities which cause people who look at them to kill themselves.
The Night Comes for Us follows a former crime enforcer who sets out to rescue a young girl from the crime syndicate. However, the crime syndicate sends out thugs to eradicate both of them.
Red Notice is about an FBI agent who reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief in order to catch an even more notorious thief.
Carter follows a man who wakes up missing his memories. But, a mysterious voice from his ear directed him on a hostage rescue mission.
The Guilty centers on a troubled police detective who is demoted to a 911 operator. However, he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman and scrambles to save her.
Leave the World Behind revolves around a family vacation who is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. Both families must do their best to survive.
The 8th Night follows a monk, with prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other and hunts down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
