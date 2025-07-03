Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Crash Landing on You: Top 10 romantic K-dramas that will touch your heart
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 03, 2025
Crash Landing On You revolves around a South Korean Heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea after paragliding mishap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal revolves around a CEO of a company who falls in love with an employee who works as a food researcher.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim centers around an egocentric boss who does everything to stop her from resigning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Life Gives You Tangerines follows a boy who is madly in love with a girl of her village since childhood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Girl Bong-soon follows a girl who is hired as a bodyguard to a CEO of a video game company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Good Boy centers around an Olympic medalist who joins the police force through special recruitment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspicious Partner follows a senior prosecutor and his trainee who work to catch a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty follows a girl who is insecure of her appearance and therefore uses makeup to hide marks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Good Doctor centers around an autistic servant who aspires to become a paediatrician.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo centers on a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Scandal Makers to Sweet & Sour: TOP 10 funny Korean movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Find Out More