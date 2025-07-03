Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Crash Landing on You: Top 10 romantic K-dramas that will touch your heart

Yashshvi Srivastava | Jul 03, 2025

Crash Landing On You revolves around a South Korean Heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea after paragliding mishap.

Business Proposal revolves around a CEO of a company who falls in love with an employee who works as a food researcher.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim centers around an egocentric boss who does everything to stop her from resigning.

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows a boy who is madly in love with a girl of her village since childhood.

Strong Girl Bong-soon follows a girl who is hired as a bodyguard to a CEO of a video game company.

Good Boy centers around an Olympic medalist who joins the police force through special recruitment.

Suspicious Partner follows a senior prosecutor and his trainee who work to catch a serial killer.

True Beauty follows a girl who is insecure of her appearance and therefore uses makeup to hide marks.

Good Doctor centers around an autistic servant who aspires to become a paediatrician.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo centers on a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome.

