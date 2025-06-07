Extraordinary You to Moments of 18: Top 10 high school romance K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 07, 2025
Here’s the list of top high school romance Korean dramas to make you fall in love again.
Extraordinary You revolves around a high-school girl who discovers that she is a character from a comic book. It is on Prime Video.
True Beauty centers around a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of her looks. It is on Netflix.
Moments of 18 follows an eighteen-year-old boy, whose teenage life has been molded by his meager family life and conflicts. It is on Viki.
School 2017 follows a group of students who face numerous ups and downs in their personal lives. It is on Netflix.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows a teen fencer with big ambitions who meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. It is on Netflix.
Extracurricular follows a teenager who involves himself in a dangerous business to pay his tuition fee. It is on Netflix.
The Heirs revolves around two teens from different social backgrounds who reunite at an exclusive high school. It is on Netflix.
Boys Over Flowers follows a boy who gets a scholarship to the elite Shin Hwa High School. It is on Netflix.
Cheer Up! follows a girl who prioritizes money over school because of her family's problems. It is on Prime Video.
Hi! School - Love On follows a student who is in big trouble. It is on Viki.
