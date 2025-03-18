The Handmaiden to Decision to Leave; TOP 10 romance thriller movies that will keep you on the edge
| Mar 18, 2025
Here is a list of romance thrillers movies to watch
The Handmaiden (Prime Video) follows a con-man who conjures up a plan to seduce a woman and swindle her of all her wealth. Along the way, he takes help from an orphan.
Victoria (Prime Video) centers around a young Spanish girl who has moved to Berlin but finds herself in a treacherous condition when she befriends the local.
Decision to Leave (Prime Video) revolves around a detective Jang Hae-jun, whose investigation of a man's death leads him to the man's widow. However, he develops feelings towards her.
Love Lies Bleeding (Prime Video) is about a lesbian relationship between a reclusive gym manager, who is part of a crime family, and an ambitious bodybuilder who gets wrapped up in organized crime.
Vanilla Sky (Prime Video) focuses on a magazine publisher who begins to question reality after being disfigured in a car crash.
Original Sin (Prime Video) follows a woman who plans to marry a rich man with the help of her lover. However, things changed when she fell for the rich man.
Nocturnal Animals (Prime Video) revolves around Susan who receives a manuscript of her ex-husband’s new novel. However, a violent thriller starts as she interprets it as a symbolic revenge tale.
Sliver (Netflix) centers around Carly, a book editor, who relocated to a new place though pre-informed about the place being baleful. She starts to worry when she senses someone is watching her.
True Romance (Prime Video) is about Clarence who falls in love with Alabama, a prostitute. He decides to talk to her pimp so that they can be together but ends up killing him.
Babygirl (Prime Video) focuses on a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.
