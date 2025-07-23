Extraordinary You to True Beauty: TOP 10 Korean teen dramas that will remind you of your high school days
Roger Khuraijam
| Jul 23, 2025
Record of Youth (Netflix) follows the story of three young fashionistas who are trying to make it big in the world of modelling.
Love Alarm (Netflix) follows a high school girl in a world greatly influenced by a mobile app capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.
School 2017 (Viki) is about a group of students who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their personal problems, as well as deal with a corrupt system at school.
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix) follows So Mun, a high school student with a disability who is enlisted to be part of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters.
Reply 1997 (Viki) depicts the story of a woman reminiscing about her teenage years with her friends at their high school reunion.
Sassy Go Go (Viki) centres around a group of 18-year-old children studying at a prestigious boarding school that has a high college entrance rate.
Extraordinary You (Prime Video) is about a girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer, so she decides to find the writer.
At Eighteen (Netflix) revolves around a misunderstood loner who is transferred to another high school, where he comes across new ordeals and his first love.
True Beauty (Viki) projects on a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of being perceived as ugly, masters the art of makeup.
School 2013 (Prime Video) focuses on Go Nam Soon, a young boy, constantly bullied by a group in his class. Later, one of his old rivals joins his school.
