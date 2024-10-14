Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 and more Top 8 new OTT releases of this week
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 14, 2024
Reeta Sanyal is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on October 14. The web series is a crime-thriller starring Adah Sharma.
The third season of Lincoln Lawyer is going to release on October 17 on Netflix. Mickey Haller will be back with some twisted cases.
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare is a documentary about a woman who falls in love with a man online and her life takes a dark turn. It will be up on Netflix on October 16.
Jurassic World Chaos Theory season 2 will begin streaming on Netflix from October 17. The trailer also already created enough hype.
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is an animated series. It will release on October 17 on Netflix.
The Office is coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 18. It is going to be the thirteenth adaptation of the comedy series.
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 begins on Netflix on October 18. This time it will all be about rich from Mumbai vs rich from Delhi.
The Devil's Hour season 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 18. It stars Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine and more.
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh will be up on Amazon Prime Video on October 17. It is a comedy series about an Indian family in Pittsburgh.
Woman of the Hour will begin streaming on Netflix on October 18. It is based on a real-life story of a serial killer.
