Fallout and Top 8 other web series based on video games
| Apr 03, 2024
Fallout is an upcoming web series set in a post-apocalyptic world based on the famous Fallout game franchise.
Arcane is a critically acclaimed web series on Netflix revolving around the origin of two League of Legends champions.
The Witcher revolves around Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter. The web series is based on the video game with the same name.
The animated Netflix web series Castlevania is based on a Japanese Dark Fantasy game with the same name.
The Last of Us revolves around Josh and Ellie trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, based on a game with the same name.
Resident Evil is about a special military unit fighting out-of-control and mutated creatures. Inspired from a game with the same name.
The long-running Pokemon anime is also originally based on the Pokemon games.
Alien: Isolation – The Digital Series is based on the 2014 video game with the same name as well.
The Cuphead Show is based on a hand-drawn critically acclaimed game, Cuphead.
