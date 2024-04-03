Fallout and Top 8 other web series based on video games

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Fallout is an upcoming web series set in a post-apocalyptic world based on the famous Fallout game franchise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arcane is a critically acclaimed web series on Netflix revolving around the origin of two League of Legends champions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Witcher revolves around Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter. The web series is based on the video game with the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The animated Netflix web series Castlevania is based on a Japanese Dark Fantasy game with the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last of Us revolves around Josh and Ellie trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, based on a game with the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Resident Evil is about a special military unit fighting out-of-control and mutated creatures. Inspired from a game with the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The long-running Pokemon anime is also originally based on the Pokemon games.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alien: Isolation – The Digital Series is based on the 2014 video game with the same name as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cuphead Show is based on a hand-drawn critically acclaimed game, Cuphead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Ripley, Top 8 period dramas streaming on Netflix and Prime Video

 

 Find Out More