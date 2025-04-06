Family By Choice to Reply 1988; TOP 10 Korean dramas that are as good as When Life Gives You Tangerines
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) follows Dongbaek, an orphan who grew up to become a single mother, meets and falls in love with a police officer in a small town.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Blues (Netflix) revolves around the sweet and bitter lives of people at the end, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 (Netflix) tells the story of a group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rain Or Shine (Viki) projects on two individuals who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident and try to carry on with their lives as if they are not in pain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Family By Choice (Viki) depicts the story of two men and a woman who aren't blood related but treated each other as family during their teens and how they meet again after 10 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pachinko (Prime Video) tells the story of Sunja who leaves her family in Korea, then under Japanese rule, to move to the Koreatown of Osaka, Japan, to start a new life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Bad Mother (Netflix) focuses on a tragic accident that leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child, forcing him and his mother to struggle with their life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Mister (Prime Video) follows Dong-hoon and Ji-an are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) centers around three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Youth of May (Viki) is about an idealistic medical student who gets married to a nurse after meeting her at the insistence of his father. However, their faith is cut short.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Carter to Oldboy; TOP 10 Korean action thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Find Out More