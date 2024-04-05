Farrey and more Top 8 Friday, April 5 OTT releases to watch over the weekend
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 05, 2024
Farrey that marked the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's movie Alizeh Agnihotri is now streaming on Zee5.
The Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada version of HanuMan is now available on Disney+Hotstar.
British biographical drama Scoop begins streaming on Netflix from April 5. It revolves around the women who got Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 interview.
How To Date Billy Walsh is all about teenage romance. Watch it o Amazon Prime Video.
Horror movie Tantra on AHA TV is for all those craving for some spooky thrills.
The Anti-social Network: Memes to Mayhem is on Netflix. It is a documentary about the impact of social media and digital communities.
Parasyte: The Grey starts streaming on Netflix from April 5. It is horror K-drama that will leave you spooked.
The Bricklayer will be up on Lionsgate Play. It is an adaptation of Paul Lindsay's novel and has enough action and thrill.
A private detective is on a hunt to find a producer's granddaughter. Watch Sugar on AppleTV.
So which one are you excited to watch?
